QUAD ROLL-OVER: A person is reportedly pinned under a quad-bike, south of Gympie. Bev Lacey

BREAKING 12.30am: Emergency services are on their way to a quad-bike roll-over, south of Gympie.

It's believed the quad-bike rolled over just before 12pm, on a private property in Melawondi.

Two fire trucks are on their way with ambulance and police in attendance.

It's not yet known how serious the roll-over is, but more details still yet to come.