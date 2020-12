One person is in hospital following an alleged wounding at Cooloola Cove.

BREAKING 6pm

The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics had responded to a call to a private residence at about 4.52pm.

QAS media said one person had been taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following an “alleged wounding” at that residence.

More to come.