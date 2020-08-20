BREAKING: Person believed trapped in Mary Valley crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash near Kandanga where it is believe one person is trapped in a vehicle. This is a file photo.

THE horror run of accidents appears to be continuing in the Mary Valley just a week after the deadly crash that claimed a young Imbil life, with a person reportedly trapped this afternoon following a two-car accident near Kandanga.

Emergency crews are on the scene and reportedly working to free the person after two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Kandanga Imbil Road and Mary Valley Road at Kandanga.

It comes a day after Mary Valley police pleaded with local residents to drive safely following a month that involved seven accidents in the Valley, two of them fatal.

It is unknown exactly what kinds of vehicles are involved, though Queensland Police Media said they did believe they were both cars.

They described the situation as “ongoing”. Ambulance and police say the incident occurred just before 3.15pm.