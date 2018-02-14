BREAKING: People sick as contaminated fish alert issued

A generic photo of a yellowfin tuna. Some of the fish sold on the Sunshine Coast has made a number of people sick.

SUNSHINE Coast Public Health Unit wishes to advise the public of a potential risk of scombroid (histamine) illness from consumption of yellowfin tuna purchased from Mooloolaba Fish Market /Mooloolah River Fisheries (201 Parkyn Parade 'The Spit', Mooloolaba) on the weekend of February 10-11, 2018.

The Public Health Unit has received a small number of notifications of people with symptoms.

This yellowfin tuna should not be consumed, as it may contain elevated levels of histamine which can cause illness. Histamine may arise from the breakdown of certain types of fish after death. Once the fish has elevated levels of histamine, cooking, refrigeration or freezing won't prevent illness if it is eaten.

Symptoms of scombroid (histamine) illness usually occur within a few minutes to an hour of consuming the contaminated fish. Common symptoms are:

 Skin flushing or a rash, particularly of the head, neck and upper chest/back

 Burning sensation of the mouth/throat

 Itching

 High heart rate

 Headache

 Dizziness

 Nausea/vomiting

 Stomach cramps/diarrhoea.

Most people recover well without treatment usually within 2-3 hours or as long as 12 hours. If you think you have scombroid (histamine) illness and are concerned about your symptoms, seek medical advice. If you have any of this yellowfin tuna you may wish to contact Mooloolaba Fish Market.