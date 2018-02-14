Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: People sick as contaminated fish alert issued

A generic photo of a yellowfin tuna. Some of the fish sold on the Sunshine Coast has made a number of people sick.
A generic photo of a yellowfin tuna. Some of the fish sold on the Sunshine Coast has made a number of people sick. www.fishingnoosa.com.au
by Shelley Strachan

SUNSHINE Coast Public Health Unit wishes to advise the public of a potential risk of scombroid (histamine) illness from consumption of yellowfin tuna purchased from Mooloolaba Fish Market /Mooloolah River Fisheries (201 Parkyn Parade 'The Spit', Mooloolaba) on the weekend of February 10-11, 2018.

The Public Health Unit has received a small number of notifications of people with symptoms.

This yellowfin tuna should not be consumed, as it may contain elevated levels of histamine which can cause illness. Histamine may arise from the breakdown of certain types of fish after death. Once the fish has elevated levels of histamine, cooking, refrigeration or freezing won't prevent illness if it is eaten.

Symptoms of scombroid (histamine) illness usually occur within a few minutes to an hour of consuming the contaminated fish. Common symptoms are:

 Skin flushing or a rash, particularly of the head, neck and upper chest/back

 Burning sensation of the mouth/throat

 Itching

 High heart rate

 Headache

 Dizziness

 Nausea/vomiting

 Stomach cramps/diarrhoea.

Most people recover well without treatment usually within 2-3 hours or as long as 12 hours. If you think you have scombroid (histamine) illness and are concerned about your symptoms, seek medical advice. If you have any of this yellowfin tuna you may wish to contact Mooloolaba Fish Market.

Gympie Times
Ay yi yi yi! Check out what's shakin' in Gympie this weekend

Ay yi yi yi! Check out what's shakin' in Gympie this weekend

You'll be spoilt for choice for live music and entertainment in Gympie this weekend. Check out this week's gig guide.

Strength in tough times earns Tristan's mum a nomination

PILLAR OF STRENGTH: Tristian Sik recovers after an intense workout at the Rainbow beach gym with his mother Carolyn Elder.

"Without her, he would not be here”

Don't let your pet die in extreme heat

BEAT THE HEAT: Jay-nee Ralph from the Gympie RSPCA Cools off with Xena yesterday.

Gympie will hit 38C with 74 percent humidity today

UPDATE: Borumba still shut for massive clean up

The split tree and caravan at Borumba camping grounds, where two lucky campers came within inches of death on Sunday night.

'I honestly thought it was going to end up on the wall of the dam.'

Local Partners