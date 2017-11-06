BREAKING: Pauline Hanson will be in Gympie today

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson is due in Gympie today, the party's Gympie candidate Chelle Dobson has just announced.

Mrs Dobson said the One Nation "Battler Bus" will be in Mary St, "somewhere around the middle" at about noon.

She said she was not prepared at the moment to make any further comment.

"We will have a couple of things to talk about," she said.

Meanwhile Pauline Hanson announced her arrival to the Gold City on her Facebook page:

"Thank you to everyone who turned up to the Brisbane airport last night to welcome me home," Ms Hanson wrote. "It was a lovely surprise. "After giving the other two parties a one weeks head start with their campaign, I'll be hitting the road and heading to Gympie this morning. "If you spot the 'Battler Bus' on the road, give us a wave and don't be afraid to come and say hello."