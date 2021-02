A patient is in a critical condition after a bad crash at Cooloola Cove late Saturday morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A patient is in a critical condition after a bad crash at Cooloola Cove late Saturday morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

BREAKING 12:30pm

Emergency service crews have rushed to the scene of a major car crash at Cooloola Cove, where one person is in a critical condition.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were dispatched to the scene after the crash was reported on Endeavour Drive at about 10.48am.

The incident has been described as a car slamming into a tree.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the patient has been taken on to hospital.

More to come.