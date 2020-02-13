Menu
FLOOD WATCH: Coondoo Creek on Tin Can Bay Rd, now subject to rising flood waters which could leave Cooloola Coast students students stranded in Gympie.
BREAKING: Parents warned floods could leave students stranded

Arthur Gorrie
13th Feb 2020 2:25 PM
GYMPIE school bus operator, Polleys Coaches, has warned that up to 170 Gympie students could be stranded tonight by flood waters, especially at Coondoo creek, on Tin Can Bay Rd.

Owner Warren Polley said its Cooloola Coast school buses would only b e able to run as far as Goomboorian and Kia Ora this afternoon.

He said there had been no warning this morning that road closures could be a problem, but inn the last two hours, Coondoo Creek had looked like it might overtop the bridge.

Mr Polley said the company’s buses could not cross the creek if the bridge was flooded and this would apply to bridges affecting other school bus routes this afternoon as well.

Affected students would be mostly those living at Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and Rainbow Beach.

Alternative routes, including the Poona Rd were also impassable, he said.

He said Coondoo Creek was expected to stop rising about 3pm, just when the students would be finishing their day.

Any stranded students would be left in the care of their schools, for security reasons, a Polleys employee said this afternoon.

