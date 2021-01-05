Paramedics treat 3 after crash near Gympie CBD

Three people were treated by paramedics following a crash on Duke St.

At least one person has reportedly been taken to Gympie Hospital following a two car crash near Gympie's CBD.

Paramedics, fireys and police were called to the intersection of Duke and Iron roads just before 11.30am after a car towing a trailer collided with another vehicle.

Police direct traffic around the crash.

Three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, including two women with one reporting rib pain.

Police were forced to direct traffic around the crash site, which cut Duke St down to one lane.

