BREAKING: Paramedics at scene after Fraser plane incident

PARAMEDICS are assessing one patient after a plane landing incident on Fraser Island.

The incident happened about 4.40pm.

The patient has no reported injuries.

Last month a plane had to be pulled from the water on Fraser Island after becoming bogged.

Paramedics assessed six patients at the scene after that incident but no one was injured.

In August a pilot on board a Fraser Island plane was able to land safely despite a landing gear failure.

No one was injured in the incident, which is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.