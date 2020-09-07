BREAKING: Man dies after being pulled from the surf

Update 5.30pm:

QUEENSLAND police have confirmed a man pulled from the beach at Agnes Water earlier this afternoon has died.

The person is believed to be a 65-year-old.

A Queensland police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious.

Initial:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to the Agnes Water main beach where a person has been pulled from the water.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just after 4pm.

Paramedics are currently assessing a patient.

More to come.