BREAKING: Paramedics rush to glider crash at Gympie airport

EN ROUTE: Emergency services are on their way to Kybong Airport after reports surfaced of a glider crash just after 1.20pm this afternoon. Photo: File

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a reported glider crash at the Kybong Airport.

Two ambulances were dispatched to Lobwein Road with reports a man in his 70s had a “hard landing.”

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man is being treated for significant head lacerations, chest pain and back pain and is yet to be taken to Gympie hospital.

“We are trying not to involve the helicopter as the man’s condition is stable,” the spokeswoman said.

The incident reportedly happened just after 1.22pm.

More information to come.