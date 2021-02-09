Menu
Paramedics took one person to Gympie Hospital after a crash at Mothar Mountain this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith
BREAKING: One rushed to hospital after Mothar Mountain crash

JOSH PRESTON
9th Feb 2021 10:46 AM
One person has been taken to Gympie Hospital this morning following a multi-vehicle crash at Mothar Mountain.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Noosa and O’Keeffe roads just before 8:30am.

“A patient has been transported stable to Gympie Hospital,” QAS media sources said.

Gympie Times

