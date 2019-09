One person is expected to be airlifted from the scene.

EMERGENCY service crews are currently at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near Tiaro.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said one person had been seriously injured in a rollover near the Bauple turnoff about 8pm on Tuesday.

He said the person would be airlifted from the scene.

The Bruce Highway is closed in both directions and lengthy delays are expected.

More to come.