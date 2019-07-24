Menu
Emergency crews have been called to two incidents at Curra that happened within 30 minutes of each other.
BREAKING: One hurt in workplace accident north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
24th Jul 2019 3:59 PM
A PERSON is being treated by emergency services following reports a silo collapsed on them at a Curra workplace.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Brunjes Rd, near Harvey Siding Rd, just after 3pm.

A QAS spokesman said crews were treating the patient for lower leg injuries after a "structure collapsed” on them.

Ambulance. Bev Lacey

It has been the second emergency incident to happen in the region's north within a 30 minute stretch.

Paramedics had previously been called to Curra Estate Rd, west of the Bruce Highway, following reports a car had hit a tree.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the QAS spokesman said he had been taken to Gympie Hospital.

