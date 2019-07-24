BREAKING: One hurt in workplace accident north of Gympie

Emergency crews have been called to two incidents at Curra that happened within 30 minutes of each other.

Emergency crews have been called to two incidents at Curra that happened within 30 minutes of each other. Alistair Brightman

A PERSON is being treated by emergency services following reports a silo collapsed on them at a Curra workplace.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Brunjes Rd, near Harvey Siding Rd, just after 3pm.

A QAS spokesman said crews were treating the patient for lower leg injuries after a "structure collapsed” on them.

Ambulance. Bev Lacey

It has been the second emergency incident to happen in the region's north within a 30 minute stretch.

Paramedics had previously been called to Curra Estate Rd, west of the Bruce Highway, following reports a car had hit a tree.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the QAS spokesman said he had been taken to Gympie Hospital.