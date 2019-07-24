BREAKING: One hurt in workplace accident north of Gympie
A PERSON is being treated by emergency services following reports a silo collapsed on them at a Curra workplace.
Emergency crews were called to the property on Brunjes Rd, near Harvey Siding Rd, just after 3pm.
A QAS spokesman said crews were treating the patient for lower leg injuries after a "structure collapsed” on them.
It has been the second emergency incident to happen in the region's north within a 30 minute stretch.
Paramedics had previously been called to Curra Estate Rd, west of the Bruce Highway, following reports a car had hit a tree.
The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the crash, and the QAS spokesman said he had been taken to Gympie Hospital.