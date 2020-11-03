Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was reportedly stabbed at Maryborough and another has been found dead at Gympie.
A man was reportedly stabbed at Maryborough and another has been found dead at Gympie.
News

Stabbing at M'boro linked to death on Gympie farm

Jessica Grewal
2nd Nov 2020 5:46 PM | Updated: 3rd Nov 2020 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE man is dead and another is in hospital with stab wounds after a dramatic chain of events between Maryborough and Gympie.

The police investigation began after a Maryborough man was allegedly stabbed in John St on Sunday.

He was taken to the Hervey Bay Hospital with a wound to his stomach.

About 6pm, a white ute allegedly linked to the stabbing crashed into the front gate of a property on Burns Rd near Gympie.

Police allege the ute was abandoned upon impact and despite extensive patrols of the nearby area, no one was found.

About 6am Monday police arrested a 45-year-old man linked to the vehicle in the vicinity of Burns Road.

Then, at 10am, a second man was located deceased, down an embankment at a property on Burns Road.

Police are appealing for anyone in the Maryborough and Gympie area with information or dashcam vision that may assist with the investigation to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Quote this reference number: QP2002262945.

More Stories

fccrime fcstabbing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BODY UPDATE: Cops quizzed on link to gruesome M’boro killing

        Premium Content BODY UPDATE: Cops quizzed on link to gruesome M’boro killing

        News Police questioned about eerie metal plate link to infamous penis-severing case

        Yowie prepper’s partner had 33 ‘pot’ plants growing in car

        Premium Content Yowie prepper’s partner had 33 ‘pot’ plants growing in car

        News The former forestry worker was smoking from his iced coffee bottle bong moments...

        Gympie residents warned to not touch bats

        Premium Content Gympie residents warned to not touch bats

        News Even if the bats seem sick, injured or dead, the Gympie and Sunshine Coast Health...