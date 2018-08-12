Menu
BREAKING: One dead after crash on Burnett Highway

Christian Berechree
MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by and
12th Aug 2018 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:53 PM

ONE person has died after a traffic crash on the Burnett Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a motorist had died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

The highway is closed in a northbound direction between Tansey and Gayndah, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

QPS advises motorists should use Murgon-Gayndah Rd as a diversion.

This stretch of highway has been the site of multiple fatalities in the past 12 months.

More information to come.

