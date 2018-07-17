Menu
HOPE: Brodies Mealmakers closed in August 2015, leaving an empty store for three years. Patrick Woods
News

BREAKING: Old Brodies site ready for new business

Frances Klein
by
17th Jul 2018 12:16 PM
IT TOOK a long time for locals to stop longingly looking through the doors of the large vacant building on Channon St that once heartily served Gympie families for close to 30 years.

Brodies Mealmakers, famous for their bbq chicken dinners and hot gravy rolls closed down in 2015, leaving with it not just a number of empty stomachs but an empty piece of prime highway-facing real estate.

PRAYING FOR DELIVERANCE: Jennifer Chantrill was one of many sad customers praying for the strength to endure without Brodies mealmakers. Patrick Woods

But now available for lease - the building is being offered to the market for the first time since the store's closure.

Situated on a high, corner block with access from Channon Street as well as from both directions along the Bruce Highway, the exposure and position cannot be surpassed in Gympie, the Harcourts Noosa listing boasts.

The established dine-in and drive-thru restaurant site is ideally situated for an up and coming fast food outlet or drive-thru cafe, the agent said.

This site has 201sqm of internal floor space, a 46sqm outdoor eatery, drive-thru, children's playground and 32 parking spaces.

Founded by Mark Brodie in 1987, Brodies Mealmakers was the start of a chain of 11 stores across Queensland.

brodies commercial for lease gympie businesses harcourts real estate
Gympie Times

