BREAKING: Normanby Bridge to close for 3 months

The Normanby Bridge is soon to be closed to traffic for about three months while the Department of Transport and Main Roads carries out a $3 million repair of the Normanby overpass.

A notice issued to impacted Gympie region residents does not give a specific date for the work to begin, but says it will be in early February, and will not be completed until May.

A 17-tonne limit and 40km/h speed limit was imposed on the overpass linking Hughes Terrace to the Normanby Bridge after it was serious damaged when hit by a truck in 2018.

A subsequent structural analysis determined that the bridge’s deck and girders had to be reconstructed.

DTMR business Roadtek will carry out the project, which will generally be completed Monday to Saturday between 6am and 6pm.

Normanby bridge underpass on the highway after it was hit by the over-sized truck.

Bruce Highway traffic will travel around the worksite via the on/off ramps either side of the highway.

Motorists wanting to travel from Hughes Terrace on to the Gympie Brooloo Road and vice versa will need to either use the Mary Valley Link Road or Kidd Bridge and Power Road.

Inquiries can call 1300 728 390.