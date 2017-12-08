BREAKING: Nicholls concedes, steps down from LNP leadership

TIM Nicholls has just released this statement:

Queensland is a great state and its future is our care and responsibility.

Earlier today, I rang Annastacia Palaszczuk and congratulated her on forming government.

I wished the Premier well for the future given the important role she now has to get on with Building a Better Queensland without delay.

While the result is disappointing for the thousands of LNP supporters, the MPs who did not hold their seats and the candidates who were not elected, everybody should be proud of the campaign we ran.

Our campaign was overwhelmingly positive and focused on the issues that most mattered to Queenslanders such as creating more local jobs and lowering the cost of living - in particular, electricity prices.

Deb Frecklington and Gympie Regional Council MP Tony Perrett. Patrick Woods

We focused on the future and not the past, but Labor's massive advertising spend focused on fear.

I accept and take full responsibility for the LNP's campaign.

To my fellow Queenslanders, I say thank you for your support and encouragement over the last 18 months. It's been a great honour to lead the Liberal National Party. To the people of Clayfield, thank you for re-electing me for my fifth term.

Deb Frecklington and Gympie Regional Council MP Tony Perrett. Patrick Woods

To my colleagues and our candidates: thank you for the opportunity to serve, and for your faith, guidance and support. To those who lost their seats, our thoughts are with you.

To my deputy, Deb Frecklington - you are a fantastic local member, Shadow Minister and Deputy and a passionate voice for all of Queensland. I could not have done this job without your support, counsel and wisdom.

The LNP is a wonderful party. A party of vision and hope and yet a party based in the real world. I pay homage to each and every volunteer who helped our campaign and to those who stood on polling booths, delivering our positive message until the end.

Deb Frecklington member for Nanango and Deputy leader for LNP Peter Maddocks RSL president and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

I have spoken to the Whips and requested that a party room meeting be held at 2pm next Tuesday, 12 December 2017. I will not be seeking to continue as Leader of the LNP.

Finally, I thank my staff, friends and my beautiful and loving family, Mary, Jeremy, Duncan and Kate. I couldn't have done any of it without you.