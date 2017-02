SIGNLE VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services are on their way to a reported single vehicle crash near Kilkivan.

EMERGENCY crews are on the way to a single vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy, believed to have occurred about 2.34pm on the Wide Bay Hwy at Kilkivan.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the service was still on its way to the scene.

Police also said they were on their way, but no further details of the crash were available.

More information as it comes to hand.