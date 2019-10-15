FRESH DETAILS: Murgon man car-jacked at knife point

FILE PHOTO: A 70-year-old Murgon farmer has allegedly had his car stolen at knife point this morning.

FILE PHOTO: A 70-year-old Murgon farmer has allegedly had his car stolen at knife point this morning. Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE

UPDATE 1.15PM

A 61-year-old man was standing near his parked car on Coronation Drive in Murgon this morning, when a group of boys approached him and asked for a cigarette.

According to police, the man said "no", and a short time later the group came back.

One of the boys allegedly got into the driver's seat, and another into the passenger seat.

When the man approached his vehicle, the boy in the passenger seat produced a knife and they drove off.

The man's Hyundai SUV is still unaccounted for.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

