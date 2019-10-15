Menu
FILE PHOTO: A 70-year-old Murgon farmer has allegedly had his car stolen at knife point this morning. Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE
Breaking

FRESH DETAILS: Murgon man car-jacked at knife point

Marguerite Cuddihy
by
14th Oct 2019 10:58 AM | Updated: 1:33 PM
UPDATE 1.15PM

A 61-year-old man was standing near his parked car on Coronation Drive in Murgon this morning, when a group of boys approached him and asked for a cigarette.

According to police, the man said "no", and a short time later the group came back.

One of the boys allegedly got into the driver's seat, and another into the passenger seat. 

When the man approached his vehicle, the boy in the passenger seat produced a knife and they drove off.

The man's Hyundai SUV is still unaccounted for.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER 11AM

A 61-YEAR-OLD Murgon farmer has allegedly had his car stolen at knife point this morning.

The event is currently unfolding, and was reported to have occurred on Coronation Drive.

Police were called at 10.43am and are currently on the scene.

More information to come.

South Burnett

