SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, after it burnt to the ground.
BREAKING: Murder charges laid over Lakes Creek house fire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2019 2:48 PM
POLICE have charged a man following a tragic house fire which took the life of 47-year-old Mark Petersen.

Emergency services were called to the house fire at Hill St, Lakes Creek, at 2.36am on August 15 where the remains of Mr Petersen were found.

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton was confirmed as the victim in last month's house fire.
About 6pm last night, a 39-year-old Rockhampton man, who was known to Mr Petersen, handed himself into Brisbane City Police Station.

He has been charged with one count each of murder and arson.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow, September 16.

