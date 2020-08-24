Menu
Multiple crews are on the scene of a fire west of GYmpie.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK100811afire4
BREAKING: Multiple crews on scene of Gympie region fire

Shelley Strachan
24th Aug 2020 2:55 PM
MULTIPLE Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning in Oakview, in the vicinity of the Wide Bay Highway and Schollick Road, west of Gympie.

The grass fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

P-plater airlifted in serious condition after Goomboorian crash

More details, photos from scene of serious car crash near Gympie today

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

