Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Tiaro. David Nielsen
BREAKING: Multiple crews fighting fire north of Gympie

scott kovacevic
29th Jul 2019 3:28 PM
FIREFIGHTERS are fighting to contain a blaze which has broken out northeast of Tiaro.

The fire broke out just before 2.30pm today near Blackmount and Sheppards roads.

A QFES spokesman said the blaze is not threatening properties and multiple crews are on the scene.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.　

