BREAKING: Multiple crews battling large bushfire in Gympie’s west

Multiple firefighting crews are at the scene of a large bushfire burning near Kilkivan.. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

UPDATE 5.30PM: More than a dozen firefighting crews are working to contain a large bushfire near Kilkivan this afternoon.

QFES says 13 crew are already on site and another six are heading out the blaze, which is burning near the intersection of the Wide Bay Highway and Blacksnake Rd.

Motorists are being urged to drive to conditions, with smoke haze impacting the area.

EARLIER 4.40PM: AT LEAST four firefighting crews are rushing to Kilkivan to help control a large bushfire that flared up this afternoon.

A QFES spokeswoman said the crews were called out about 3.50pm to the fire, which is burning near the intersection of the Wide Bay Highway and Blacksnake Rd.

Five crews are already at the scene of what she called a “large” bushfire; six more were on the way, but it was possible not all were needed.

Crews were called to the fire just before 4pm today.

The fire is posing no threat to property.

Smoke haze is affecting the highway and residents are urged to slow down and drive to conditions.

It is the second fire to break out in the region today with another one flaring in inaccessible land within the Camp Kerr military grounds near Wallu.

