Multiple crews are battling a bushfire at Kandanga. File photo
News

BREAKING: Multiple crews battle bushfire south of Gympie

Maddie Manwaring
27th Sep 2020 4:25 PM
MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are battling a bushfire which broke out on the corner of Ernst Road and Melawondi Road in Kandanga this afternoon.

qFES said here was no threat to properties at this time.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

