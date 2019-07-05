Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two trucks involved in crash on Bruce Hwy at Tiaro

Carlie Walker
by
4th Jul 2019 9:00 PM | Updated: 5th Jul 2019 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Highway at Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Police Service said one of the trucks had jack-knifed on the highway.

The exact nature of the incident was not known.

Both lanes of the highway were affected on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said one of the trucks was carrying empty shipping containers.

She said no injuries had been reported.

EARLIER: Emergency service crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Tiaro.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media confirmed crews were in attendance but said no details from the scene were available. 

The crash happened about 8.45pm.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway crash editors picks fccrash maryborough tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

    premium_icon SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

    News Jessica Kathleen Mcleish blew .164 at Curra on June 7.

    Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

    premium_icon Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

    News He was told to pull over but didn't comply.

    Major development gets go-ahead for Gympie region

    premium_icon Major development gets go-ahead for Gympie region

    Council News Sixteen-year plan clears big hurdle.