BREAKING: Multi-car crash blocks Bruce Highway at Chatsworth

Emergency services work to clear a car crash on the Bruce Highway at Chatsworth. Philippe Coquerand

TWO people have been injured in a multi-car crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Chatsworth about 2.45pm which involved at least two vehicles.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were assessed at the scene: a woman in her 70s for minor injuries, a man in his 40s for a cut to the head and a third patient who looks to have escaped injury.

She said one of them had been taken to Gympie Hospital, but could not confirm which one.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene.