The flooding under the Rattler rail bridge. Jacob Carson

BREAKING: Motorists are being urged to avoid the junction of Mellor St and Station Rd under the Rattler rail bridge with heavy rains leading to moderate flooding.

Currently, no signs are warning motorists of the conditions - and drivers are being urged to remain cautious.

Following the events of this week, it goes without saying that motorists should avoid driving into floodwaters at all costs.

More information as it becomes available.