BREAKING: Motorcyclist injured in Mary St crash

Jacob Carson
BREAKING 3.05pm: 

A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a collision with a car at the intersection of Mary St and Monkland St. 

Emergency services arrived on the scene just before 3pm this afternoon, and a road block has been set up. 

Currently, traffic can turn left and right into Mary St, but the path straight ahead (toward Memorial Park) has been blocked off. 

It's believed the driver of the bike has sustained injuries to his ankle in the incident, and will be transported to Gympie Hospital. 

The patient was conscious and alert while being treated, making use of a pentrhox inhaler (green whistle

Topics:  bike crash breaking news gympie crashes mary st the royal hotel

Gympie Times
