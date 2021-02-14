BREAKING: Motorcyclist injured in crash on Bruce Highway

Two other cars collided at the same time as the motorcycle crash, causing traffic delays. Picture: Zizi Averill (File)

A crash just before midday at Chatsworth on the Bruce Highway has resulted in one person being taken by ambulance to the Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the motorcycle didn’t crash into any cars and the rider was not seriously injured.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service person, there were also two cars that collided at the same time and location, however the drivers didn’t require medical attention.

The QPS spokesperson said the crash closed the road for 40 minutes, causing a traffic hold up for motorists.

“The road opened back up at 12:36pm, so it should be all cleared by now,” they said.

Investigations are currently underway for what caused the crash.

