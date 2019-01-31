Menu
FATALITY: Police investigate this morning's fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash at Kia Ora. Frances Klein
BREAKING: Motorcyclist dies in Gympie region crash

Arthur Gorrie
by
31st Jan 2019 8:18 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST is dead after a crash early this morning in Anderleigh Rd near Kia Ora.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 5.40am after what was described as a single vehicle motorcycle crash.

Although the rider's injuries were at first described as critical, ambulance and police later said this was not now the case.

LOST LEGENDS: The Gympie region said farewell to some much loved, amazing people last year

The crash resulted in the motorcycle being hidden by long grass at the roadside.

Forensic crash investigators are on their way to the scene from the Sunshine Coast, a police spokesman said.

No more information is available at this time.

 

Police are on the scene of a terrible motorbike crash at Kia Ora
Gympie Times

