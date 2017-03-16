31°
BREAKING: Large storm batters Gympie region

Jacob Carson
| 16th Mar 2017 4:11 PM
DOWNPOUR: Strong wind, rain and lightning is barrelling through the middle of Gympie.
DOWNPOUR: Strong wind, rain and lightning is barrelling through the middle of Gympie.

UPDATE 5.00pm: The large storm cell has officially crossed over the Gympie CBD, bringing pelting rain, thunder and lightning over town. 

Residents are being urged to take care on the roads, with high winds, heavy rain and low visibility making for less than ideal driving conditions.

More as this story develops.

The Southern regions of Gympie may be jumping for joy right now, with a large rain system currently drifting over Imbil and Kandanga. 

The trajectory of the system means the Gympie CBD may receive showers as well, with winds picking up.

Radar imagery currently showing the rain cell in relation to the centre of Gympie.
Radar imagery currently showing the rain cell in relation to the centre of Gympie.

It's the second amount of rainfall the region has received this week, after a much needed and consistent downpour on Tuesday night. 

The rain couldn't have shown up at a better time, after a severely disappointing wet season, leaving many regional producers and homeowners scrambling to find other sources of water.

Just last weekend, Gympie and seven other regions across Queensland were officially drought-declared, demonstrating how severe the big dry has been for the region. 

The current Bureau of Meteorology forecast shows a good chance for further rain over the next few days as well. 

Here's hoping the overcast days provide more than just some relief from the harsh Gympie sun.

Have you received rain today? We want to know about it, let us know what your gauge says on our Facebook page.

Gympie Times

Topics:  drought gympie imbil kandanga rainfall

