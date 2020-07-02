Menu
Former Nanango and South Burnett councils CEO Shane Gray has been appointed to the top seat in Gympie council.
BREAKING: Meet the man tasked with cleaning up council

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Jul 2020 10:30 AM
FORMER Nanango and South Burnett council top dog Shane Gray has been named Gympie Regional Council's new CEO.

Mr Gray was appointed to the position unanimously by councillors at a special meeting this morning.

He replaces controversial CEO Bernard Smith who resigned in April, one month after the election.

Mr Gray will start in the job on Monday and replaces controversial CEO Bernard Smith, who resigned in April.

Mr Gray's resume includes a three-year stint as the director of corporate and financial services and deputy CEO at Murgon Shire Council from 2001-2004.

He then took over as CEO of Nanango Shire Council for three years, before becoming the CEO of the South Burnett Regional Council after amalgamation.

For the past 12 years has served as a risk co-ordinator for the Australian branch of British-based multinational Jardine Lloyd Thompson and Local Government Mutual Services.

