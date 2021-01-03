BREAKING: Medics on scene of multi-car crash
A PATIENT has been rushed to hospital following a traffic crash at an intersection in Coulson, 10km south of Boonah.
Two ambulances were sent to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at 3.44pm, with paramedics attending to a female patient as well as a second injured person.
LOCAL NEWS: Drivers dodging 'hazard' on major highway
One patient suffered minor injuries and the other suffered spinal cautions and injuries to the chest.
LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich commercial property to change hands in 2020
One of the patients has been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics are still on scene.
Read more news by Ebony Graveur.