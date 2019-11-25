Menu
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges.
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges. Contributed
Crime

M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
by and
25th Nov 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.

The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act. T

he arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.

Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.

