BREAKING: Massive hwy announcement makes Gympie history

THE Gympie region is on the cusp of a bright new era, with $800 million in funding announced today to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie.

Years - decades even - of Gympie Times campaigning to fast-track the $1 billion project has paid off, with Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal MP Llew O'Brien announcing at the Six Mile this afternoon the allocation of $800 million in Federal Government funding to begin construction of the 26km Section D.

State Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called on the Labor Government to now honour its pre-election pledge of the $200 million it will need to chip in for the massive, game-changing undertaking.

