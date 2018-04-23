Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie.
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie. Shelley Strachan
Breaking

BREAKING: Massive hwy announcement makes Gympie history

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Apr 2018 12:31 PM

THE Gympie region is on the cusp of a bright new era, with $800 million in funding announced today to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie.

Years - decades even - of Gympie Times campaigning to fast-track the $1 billion project has paid off, with Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal MP Llew O'Brien announcing at the Six Mile this afternoon the allocation of $800 million in Federal Government funding to begin construction of the 26km Section D.

MORE: Blood on their hands: the terrible Bruce Hwy tally we keep 

State Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called on the Labor Government to now honour its pre-election pledge of the $200 million it will need to chip in for the massive, game-changing undertaking.

More to come.

Related Items

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Fly high beautiful': Brave Tayla loses her fight

    'Fly high beautiful': Brave Tayla loses her fight

    News 'Yesterday morning I held your hand as you took your last breath.'

    • 23rd Apr 2018 2:57 PM
    RED ZONE: Storm chasers warn of 'severe' hail storms

    RED ZONE: Storm chasers warn of 'severe' hail storms

    News Storm season to give one last surge for Sunshine Coast

    32 things the council will be doing near your place

    32 things the council will be doing near your place

    Council News REVEALED: What roadworks are planned for around the region.

    Loose dog cause of five car pile-up

    Loose dog cause of five car pile-up

    News Two women taken to hospital after crash outside Gympie

    Local Partners