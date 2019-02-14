Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hampton and Harlow.
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh
News

BREAKING: Mary St business evicted in latest Stirling saga

Frances Klein
by
14th Feb 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RENOWNED Gympie business Hampton and Harlow has been evicted from its Mary St premises today by receivers.

Shop fittings, furniture and merchandise were loaded into a removalist truck this morning from the centrally-located boutique that housed the luxurious Hampton and Harlow homewares store, adjoining coffee hub and upstairs hairdressing salon Hair by Hampton.

The store was also an outlet for Hampton and Harlow Equestrian clothing collection

Receivers Cor Cordis were appointed to the leased property at 62-76 Mary St in November last year, following the liquidation of Stirling Investments Qld Pty Ltd four months ago.

 

Hampton and Harlow.
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh

While the company confirmed they served eviction notices on two tenancies at the Mary St property,s they could not discuss the circumstances surrounding the move.

"We will not be commenting further on that decision at this stage," Cor Cordis partner Darryl Kirk said.

"It is our intention to take the property to the market this year.

"In the meantime we are seeking tenants for three retail shops on Mary St to join the Bendigo Bank in this prime location in Gympie."

 

Hampton and Harlow.
Hampton and Harlow. Bec Singh
gympie business hampton and harlow karen bazzan liquidation mary st peter bazzan receivership stirling homes stirling investments
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Rainbow Beach 'black guy repellent' case settled

    Rainbow Beach 'black guy repellent' case settled

    News McDuff Tupetagi was employed as a car detailer at a Rainbow Beach tour company when he said he was the subject of repeated racism

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:13 AM
    'It will haunt forever': Community rattled by woman's death

    premium_icon 'It will haunt forever': Community rattled by woman's death

    News Surfers describe sombre vibe at scene of drowning

    • 14th Feb 2019 10:37 AM
    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Police identify woman found dead on beach

    premium_icon Police identify woman found dead on beach

    Breaking A report will be prepared for the coroner