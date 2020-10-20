BREAKING: Manhunt underway for crash victim who fled scene

HUNT: Police say this man did not return home after leaving the scene of a crash last Thursday night. They are now searching for him near the Bruce Highway. Photo: Frances Klein, My Police

HUNT: Police say this man did not return home after leaving the scene of a crash last Thursday night. They are now searching for him near the Bruce Highway. Photo: Frances Klein, My Police

POLICE are searching for a man who was involved in a crash that left a car totalled on the side of the Bruce Highway last Thursday night.

Jayden Alexander, 28, was involved in a two-vehicle serious traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Traveston around 10pm.

Police are searching south of Gympie for missing man Jayden Alexander. Photo: My Police

FIRST CRASH REPORT HERE: Man flees crash site after car totalled on highway

The Gympie man failed to return home on the night and there is concern for his welfare.

Police have begun a land search near the (new) Bruce Highway involving State Emergency Service volunteers at Cobbs Gully at Kybong.

Jayden is described as caucasian, about 180cm tall, has a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

RELATED: Woman dies after horrific Gympie head-on crash

The wreckage after a crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

CRASH UPDATE HERE: Police investigating after man flees Bruce Hwy crash

Anyone who may have seen him or has further information is urged to contact police immediately.

A second person involved in the crash was taken to hospital last Thursday night.

Rubbish left behind at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway south of Gympie on Thursday night. Photos: Frances Klein

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number: QP2002158202 within the online suspicious activity form.