Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

UPDATE: M'boro arrest leads to discovery of gunshot wound

Carlie Walker
by
15th Apr 2019 6:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A man who was arrested by Maryborough police was later found to have a suspected gunshot injury.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media she the man had been taken into custody in regards to another matter and it was only back at the watchhouse that police discovered his wound.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to scene and the man was treated before being taken to hospital.

EARLIER: A man believed to have suffered a gunshot injury has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said it was unclear how the man's injury had been discovered, but he had been taken from Maryborough police watchhouse to the hospital yesterday after police discovered the leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene to give the man treatment.

"Investigations are ongoing as to where it happened," the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

fcpolice gunshot maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Two children missing for more than a week

    Two children missing for more than a week

    News TWO children have been reported missing from Gympie and may be in the company of a woman known to them

    • 15th Apr 2019 6:38 PM
    Vegan's 'zealous' behaviour condemned after stealing piglet

    premium_icon Vegan's 'zealous' behaviour condemned after stealing piglet

    Crime Boyfriend of woman kicked out of courtroom for illegal behaviour

    Let's talk about the bogans at Double Island

    premium_icon Let's talk about the bogans at Double Island

    News 4 simple rules to not being a bogan at Double Island these holidays.

    The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    premium_icon The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    Crime The secret life of a Queensland mum wanted by the FBI