BREAKING: Man trapped under mower on rural Gympie property

Emergency crews are working to free a man trapped under a ride on lawnmower at Carters Ridge. Picture: File

Emergency crews are working to free a man at Carters Ridge after he became trapped under a ride-on lawn mower on Monday morning.

Paramedics, police and fireys were all called to the Monarch Rd property about 11.30am, amid reports the man’s legs were trapped under the mower.

Two firefighting crews were working to free him, but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm what injuries the man suffered.

The Lifeflight helicopter has been called in to airlift him from the property.

