A man is in a serious condition following a tractor rollover in Veteran. File photo.

A RESCUE helicopter is on scene and paramedics are treating a man in a serious condition following a tractor rollover at Veteran this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 2:24pm and are treating the patient, believed to be in his 70s, for multiple injuries.

More to follow.