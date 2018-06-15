Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple shots were reported in Glenwood about 9.30am.
Multiple shots were reported in Glenwood about 9.30am. Ingram Publishing
Breaking

BREAKING: Man shot at Glenwood

scott kovacevic
by
15th Jun 2018 11:12 AM

A MAN has been shot and another taken into custody by police after an incident on a private property at Glenwood this morning.

Police were called to an address in Beckmanns Rd about 9.30am after multiple shots were reported.

They said officers found one man had been hit in the leg by a "shotgun of some sort".

 

Police are on the scene.
Police are on the scene. Cade Mooney

A second man was located by police in a 4WD and was taken into custody.

Officers are still at the scene, and ambulance crews are en route.

More information as it comes to hand.

ambulance glenwood gympie police police shooting
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Win an African safari and the adventure of a lifetime

    Win an African safari and the adventure of a lifetime

    News You could win a 5-day South African safari and a 5-day Cape Town adventure

    • 15th Jun 2018 11:36 AM
    MAP: Where Gympie's open homes are this weekend

    MAP: Where Gympie's open homes are this weekend

    Property Where this weekend's open homes are in the region.

    • 15th Jun 2018 11:00 AM
    Corellas and vandals are destroying the Mary St fairy lights

    premium_icon Corellas and vandals are destroying the Mary St fairy lights

    Council News And Gympie Regional Council is caught in the middle.

    • 15th Jun 2018 10:30 AM
    BREAKING: Truck slams into trees off Wide Bay Highway

    BREAKING: Truck slams into trees off Wide Bay Highway

    News The incident happened at Kinbombi around 7:04am.

    Local Partners