Gympie Carter Holt Harvey fire
Gympie Carter Holt Harvey fire Troy Jegers
Breaking

BREAKING: Man seriously burnt at Gympie factory fire

Frances Klein
by
20th Mar 2019 2:03 PM
UPDATE 2.30pm

FIRE crews continue to monitor the scene of an extinguished machinery fire at a factory at Monkland where a man was seriously burnt.

Firefighters arrived at Carter Holt Harvey Pinepanels factory on Langton Rd about 1.30pm to find a piece of sanding equipment and particle dust on fire.

The initial triple zero call reported the incident as an explosion according to the Queensland Ambulance Service, but a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said firefighters on the scene had not yet found evidence of an explosion.

One man, who was seriously burnt on the arms and legs was taken to Gympie Hospital, QAS reported.

The fire was extinguished by about 1.45pm, QFRS confirmed.

Workers were advised evacuate the building.

EARLIER 2pm:

A MAN is being treated for burns at Gympie factory Carter Holt Harvey, where a machinery fire broke out about 1.20pm that could have caused an explosion.

The man has burns to his arms and legs, a Queensland Ambulance Service officer said, but is in a stable condition.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a large shed on the factory's premises at Langton Rd, Monkland and the incident was reported as a possible explosion by the QAS.

Two fire crews have arrived on scene, and another two have been despatched, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

The fire reportedly broke out from a sanding machine, the QFRS reported.

The fire has been extinguished, the spokeswoman said.

More information as it comes to hand.

    Powerful Australian CEO pays tribute to Gympie childhood

    Woman injured at tricky CBD intersection in Gympie

    Man smokes weed in police van after arrest

