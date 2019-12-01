Menu
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Gympie CIB are investigating an armed robbery which happened just after 6.30pm tonight at the Coles Express on 102 River Road Gympie. It is believed a man is still on the run. Please note, this is a file photo.
BREAKING: Man on the run after armed robbery in Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
1st Dec 2019 10:10 PM
GYMPIE CIB are investigating an armed robbery which happened just after 6.30pm at Coles Express tonight.

Officers from the scenes of crime are still at the scene of 102 River Road, Gympie where they interviewed witnesses and are reviewing CCTV footage.

ARMED ROBBERY: Gympie CIB are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at Coles Express on 102 River Road Gympie just after 6.30pm tonight. A man is believed to still be on the run. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a Coles Express operator was threatened with a knife before a man fled the scene.

A comment was sought from a Coles employee but they declined to comment.

ARMED ROBBERY: Gympie CIB are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at Coles Express on 102 River Road Gympie just after 6.30pm tonight. A man is believed to still be on the run. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
It's not yet sure how much money was stolen.

Investigations continue.

