BREAKING: Man missing after intense water search at Traveston

Emergency crews were called out for a swift water rescue after a man, believed to be camping in the area, went into water near Dobson and Traveston Crossing roads at Amamoor about 12.30am.

They were unable to locate him, and the search recommended about 7am this morning.

Details about the missing man have not yet been made available.

