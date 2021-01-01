Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are searching for a man who went missing in water at Amamoor adjust after midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Police are searching for a man who went missing in water at Amamoor adjust after midnight on New Year’s Eve.
News

BREAKING: Man missing after intense water search at Traveston

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
1st Jan 2021 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are searching for a man who went missing in water near Traveston Crossing shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency crews were called out for a swift water rescue after a man, believed to be camping in the area, went into water near Dobson and Traveston Crossing roads at Amamoor about 12.30am.

They were unable to locate him, and the search recommended about 7am this morning.

Details about the missing man have not yet been made available.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

amamoor emergency missing persons police search search swift water rescue traveston
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEARTBREAKING: 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie in 2020

        Premium Content HEARTBREAKING: 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie in 2020

        News In memory of the lives that were lost and other heartbreaking events, here is a list of 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie this year:

        TIARO BYPASS: Former mayor calls Bruce Highway ‘a parking lot’

        Premium Content TIARO BYPASS: Former mayor calls Bruce Highway ‘a parking...

        Community Former Tiaro mayor says the community will see plans for the town’s survival in a...

        WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day opening hours in Gympie

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day opening hours in Gympie

        News Here are all the main shops that are open on New Year’s Day in Gympie, Rainbow...

        11TH HOUR: Rainbow Beach pool saved on eve of disaster

        Premium Content 11TH HOUR: Rainbow Beach pool saved on eve of disaster

        News An expected indefinite shutdown from the start of the new year has turned into the...