Paramedics are treating a man for head and arm injuries he suffered in an accident on a rural property at Bollier on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the private property just before 9.15am.

The man, in his 60s, was reportedly driving on the property when his Polaris all-terrain vehicle rolled.

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter has been called to the scene.

