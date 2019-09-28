Menu
CHARGED: Gympie police have charged a 31-year-old Gympie man after an alleged assault outside a hotel on Saturday September 21.
BREAKING: Man charged over brutal bashing outside Gympie pub

Philippe Coquerand
by
28th Sep 2019 6:54 PM
A GYMPIE man is recovering in hospital after an alleged assault outside a Gympie hotel.

A 27-year-old man was treated by paramedics for general bruising and abrasions and taken to the Gympie Hospital after being allegedly king hit outside the Queenslander on Saturday September 21.

Paramedics attended the Mary Street address just after 11.10pm.

Gympie police have charged a 31-year-old Gympie man with assault occasioning bodily harm after the alleged incident.

He is due to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday October 28.

The 27-year-old man's status was listed as being in a stable condition,” a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

