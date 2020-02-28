BREAKING: Man charged over alleged glassing, bashing
A 30-YEAR-OLD Peregian Springs man has been charged with grievous bodily harm over an alleged glassing at a Gympie pub on Wednesday night.
The man was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on March 23.
A 23-year-old man was in the smoking area behind the Queenslander Hotel in Mary St when he was allegedly struck in the face with a glass, knocking him out.
The alleged victim was also reportedly punched several times in the head, fracturing his cheekbone.