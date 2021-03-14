Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service on scene of an accident. Generic photo: Brenda Strong / The Observer
BREAKING: Man being assessed after cattle truck rollover

Kristen Camp
14th Mar 2021 10:51 AM
Emergency service crews are currently on scene at a cattle truck rollover on the Burnett Highway between Goomeri and Ban Ban Springs.

The crash occurred at 9.56am and police, ambulance and fire services were called to attend.

One stable male patient is currently being assessed however they appear uninjured.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the truck is leaking a "bit of oil" and the crews on scene are currently dealing with the cattle that were involved.

"It's likely that the road would be blocked," the QPS spokesman said.

